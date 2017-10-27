For those of us who loved “Logan Lucky” the summer, it’s really good to hear that Steven Soderbergh is plotting his next film.

Soderbergh and his screenwriter wife Jules Asner were among the A listers in the audience last night on Broadway for Clive Owen in “M Butterfly.” (Soderbergh directed Clive in the beloved “The Knick” on Cinemax.)

The couple was happily surprised to see another “Knick” star, Andre Holland, was also in the audience. Why’s that? Well, it turns out Holland will star in Soderbergh’s next film, called “High Flying Bird.” The film is set to start in February and the only other thing this gang would tell me was that it’s named for a famous Richie Havens song.



Also at the premiere last night: Tamara Tunie, back in New York after filming a Netflix mini series abroad. “I have news, it’s great, but I can’t tell you yet,” said Tamara with a Cheshire cat grin. Sounds good! Also on the scene: Andrew Rannells, Edie Falco, Ruben Blades, Phillipa Soo, and Disney’s Tom Schumacher.