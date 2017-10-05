Well, here’s a headline that came out of Charlie Rose’s interview with Harrison Ford Wednesday night. Back in February 2015, after crashing his plane into a golf course, Ford tells Rose that he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Prior to this, Ford’s injuries were described as a broken pelvis and ribs, and a laceration to his scalp. He told investigators six months later that he didn’t remember the crash. Now we know why. A medically induced coma is alarmingly serious. This also explains why he was in the hospital for a month, as reported in places like People magazine.

He was placed in a coma, Ford tells Rose, so he could “survive.” And survive he did, enough to make “The Force Awakens” and now “Blade Runner 2049.” The interview with Charlie Rose is really excellent, although I would have liked Charlie to ask more about the induced coma. It’s sort of glossed over.

This new interview won’t be available to us until maybe tomorrow. I’ll post it as soon as it’s available. And thank goodness Harrison Ford has made such a great comeback. “Blade Runner 2049” is a milestone, and he’s terrific in it.