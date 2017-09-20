And now I officially feel old. Sean Penn is going to star in his first TV series, for Hulu and Britain’s Channel 4. It’s from Beau Willimon, creator of “House of Cards.” When Sean Penn goes to TV, you know that’s it. Leo won’t be far behind.

The show is called “The First.” Set in the near future, “The First” will follow the first human mission to Mars exploring the challenges of taking the first steps toward interplanetary colonization. The story focuses not only on the astronauts, but also on their families and loved ones, as well as the ground team on Earth.

Will Madonna be one of the Mars discoveries? That’s probably the next announcement.

Hulu is hot right now having won the Emmy for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” This series won’t appear until 2018, so expect Sean to win the Emmy in 2020.