The Television Critics Awards last night apparently had some drama after all. According to a Tweet from Ellen Thompson, the wife of TV Line’s Dave Nemetz, actress Elisabeth Moss– a Scientologist since birth — walked out of the room when Leah Remini won the award for reality TV. Remini’s A&E TV series “Aftermath” tells the story of how brutally Scientology has treated its followers.

Scientologist Elisabeth Moss left the room while Leah Remini accepted her TCA award. Hope she still heard what Leah said. #TCA17 @LeahRemini — Ellen Thompson (@EllenFabulous) August 6, 2017



Moss has never been a vocal Scientologist, unlike Tom Cruise, John Travolta and a number of other celebrities. She’s kept it mostly to herself. But Remini’s series obviously hit a sore spot for her.

Here are the winners of the TCAs, which don’t really affect anything but they distract us from the chaos in the world:

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Atlanta, FX

Big Little Lies, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

WINNER The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

The Leftovers, HBO

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul, AMC

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Americans, FX

The Crown, Netflix

WINNER The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

WINNER Atlanta, FX

black-ish, ABC

Fleabag, Amazon

Master of None, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

Veep, HBO

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Atlanta, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

WINNER This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES & SPECIALS

WINNER Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

FEUD: Bette and Joan, FX

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix

The Night Of, HBO

Wizard of Lies, HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

WINNER Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo

Claire Foy, The Crown

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

WINNER Donald Glover, Atlanta

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Issa Rae, Insecure

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN

WINNER O.J.: Made in America, ESPN

Planet Earth II, BBC America

Weiner, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Circus, Showtime

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

The Keepers, Netflix

WINNER Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Shark Tank, ABC

Survivor: Game Changers, CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS

Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Odd Squad, PBS

Sesame Street, HBO

WINNER Speechless, ABC

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Ken Burns

HERITAGE AWARD

Seinfeld, NBC