Television Critics Awards: Scientologist Elisabeth Moss Walked Out of Room As Leah Remini Won Reality Award for “Aftermath”
The Television Critics Awards last night apparently had some drama after all. According to a Tweet from Ellen Thompson, the wife of TV Line’s Dave Nemetz, actress Elisabeth Moss– a Scientologist since birth — walked out of the room when Leah Remini won the award for reality TV. Remini’s A&E TV series “Aftermath” tells the story of how brutally Scientology has treated its followers.
Moss has never been a vocal Scientologist, unlike Tom Cruise, John Travolta and a number of other celebrities. She’s kept it mostly to herself. But Remini’s series obviously hit a sore spot for her.
Here are the winners of the TCAs, which don’t really affect anything but they distract us from the chaos in the world:
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Atlanta, FX
Big Little Lies, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
WINNER The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
The Leftovers, HBO
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul, AMC
Stranger Things, Netflix
The Americans, FX
The Crown, Netflix
WINNER The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
WINNER Atlanta, FX
black-ish, ABC
Fleabag, Amazon
Master of None, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
Veep, HBO
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Atlanta, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Stranger Things, Netflix
WINNER This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES & SPECIALS
WINNER Big Little Lies, HBO
Fargo, FX
FEUD: Bette and Joan, FX
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix
The Night Of, HBO
Wizard of Lies, HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
WINNER Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo
Claire Foy, The Crown
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
WINNER Donald Glover, Atlanta
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN
WINNER O.J.: Made in America, ESPN
Planet Earth II, BBC America
Weiner, Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING
The Circus, Showtime
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
The Keepers, Netflix
WINNER Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E
Shark Tank, ABC
Survivor: Game Changers, CBS
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS
Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Odd Squad, PBS
Sesame Street, HBO
WINNER Speechless, ABC
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Ken Burns
HERITAGE AWARD
Seinfeld, NBC