Amazon has scored the centerpiece selection of the New York Film Festival– Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” which was a hit in Cannes.

Roy Price, Ted Hope, and Bob Berney can now add this to their opening night film at the New York Film Festival– Richard Linklkater’s “Last Flag Flying.”

I’m not sure if they can get closing night, too. But why not?

Amazon is serious about film making and film makers. They are now going to dominate one of the most important film festivals in the world.

Wait! They could get closing night with Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel.” Alexa can get that for them, I guess!