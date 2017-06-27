Barbra Streisand fans, West 13th St. in Greenwich Village awaits you.

Starting June 30th, for one week, the newly renovated Quad Cinemas will show just about every single Streisand movie that ever existed. They have four screens, and they’re going to be running night and day.

“Simply Streisand” consists of All Night Long (1981), For Pete’s Sake (1974), Funny Girl (1968), Funny Lady (1975), Hello, Dolly! (1969), The Main Event (1979), The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996), Nuts (1987), The Owl and the Pussycat (1970), The Prince of Tides (1991), A Star Is Born (1976), Up the Sandbox (1972), The Way We Were (1973), What’s Up, Doc? (1972), On a Clear Day You Can See Forever (1970), and Yentl (1983).

They are not showing any Fockers movies or Guilt Trip, by the way. The latter is just as well.

Knock yourselves out, kids. Maybe La Barbra will stop by and say hi.

PS My favorite in there– “What’s Up Doc?” Peter Bogdanovich directed, Madeline Kahn co-stars with Ryan O’Neal. It’s a gem.

Credit due to Charles Cohen, real estate mogul turned movie man, who’s been releasing great films like this year’s “The Salesman.” He bought the Quad and fixed it up, and it’s beautiful.