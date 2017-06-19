Bette Midler? She’s outta here. She promised Dolly would never go away again. But Dolly Levi, matchmaker, is taking a two week vacation from June 27th-July 9th. Bette Midler will be lighting sparklers with her hefty paycheck while Tony winner Donna Murphy plays her role. Murphy also started playing Tuesday night shows beginning this past June 13th.

You have to go all the way into Telecharge, about to buy tickets, when this warning comes up in red:

“On Tuesdays beginning June 13, 2017, the role of Dolly Levi will be played by Donna Murphy. Donna Murphy will also perform the role of Dolly Levi on June 27 – July 2, July 5 – 9, Sunday evening – July 30, September 6 – 10, Sunday evening – October 15, Monday evening – October 30, November 1 – 5, Friday – November 24 at 2pm, and Sunday evening – January 7. “

Yes, “Hello, Dolly!” only opened six weeks ago, and Midler just won the Tony Award. She didn’t perform on the Tony broadcast, but she needs that vacation. She’s the second oldest actress ever to play Dolly. (The second time Carol Channing did it, she was slightly older. Channing was famous for never missing performances.)

And yes, once Midler is gone, there are plenty of seats at all performances. Murphy is one the best ever Broadway stars, and perfect for Dolly, too. And if Murphy is out for some reason, maybe Channing– who’s 96– will fill in! (Actually, it would be funnier if Dolly Parton stepped in. Why not?)