Tupac Shakur is no doubt twirling in his grave. His biopic, “All Eyez on Me,” is being universally panned this morning after being hidden by its distributor, Lions Gate. Critics — at least the ones who’ve laid eyez on it– don’t like it at all.

Toronto Globe and Mail: “A by-the-numbers biopic that trades on the worst clichés of the hip-hop world (that is, drugs, bling and a preoccupation with women’s butts that puts the Fast and Furious franchise to shame). ”

NY Times: “Not only a clumsy and often bland account of his life and work, but it also gives little genuine insight into his thought, talent or personality.”

A really clear sign that things went bad with this Morgan Creek production: no soundtrack CD. For a music movie. Uh oh. There was supposed to be one. A quick check of the internet indicates that at some point someone thought it was coming. But we awaken today to nada.

A source says that it was too expensive to license Shakur’s songs. But “All Eyez” was supposed to be the authorized movie of the estate. Shakur’s late mother was in on it when director John Singleton left the project and it flipped over to first timer Benny Boom. Boom, indeed.

What a mess.

to be continued…