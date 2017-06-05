Broadway news– we’re wasting away again in Margaritaville. Jimmy Buffet’s classic pop song is becoming a whole Broadway show. Expect a lot of parrots. And a great bar scene at the theater! No casting yet or too much other info except Chris Ashley, who did such a great job with “Come from Away,” will direct.

Here’s the release:

Producers Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman, and Beth Williams announced today that Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) on Friday, February 16, 2018, with the official Broadway Opening Night on Thursday, March 15. Tickets for Broadway and all pre-Broadway engagements begin pre-sales today. For more information, please visit www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com

“Well, going to Broadway is a dream come true, but to be coming to the Marquis is like having a great margarita with a tequila floater. If we are going to turn the island of Manhattan into Margaritaville, Times Square seems the perfect place to drop anchor after our voyage from La Jolla, New Orleans, Houston and Chicago,” said Jimmy Buffett. “I am grateful to all the wonderful people at all levels who participated in the hard work of turning a dream into reality. It’s going to be a tropical season in New York. Fins Up!!!!”

“We’ve had such a fantastic adventure at La Jolla Playhouse bringing this production – filled with Jimmy Buffett’s iconic music – to theatrical life, with such a terrific team of artists,” said director Christopher Ashley. “We’re in the midst of an amazing run here, and I’ve rarely seen such an enthusiastic response to a show. As a now official Parrot Head, I am overjoyed to continue the journey of Escape to Margaritaville across the country – and on to Broadway.”