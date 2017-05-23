Roger Moore, the longest running James Bond and TV’s “The Saint,” has died at age 89. The beloved actor was a raconteur extraordinaire. I hold him in great esteem because some time ago he and Michael Caine took Elaine Kaufman– who never ever left Elaine’s for anything — with them to the Deauville Film Festival. They were all great pals. Condolences to Moore’s family, and to Michael Caine, who was his BFF.

Everyone has a nostalgic idea of Sean Connery as James Bond. But Roger Moore made more Bond movies than Connery, and quite a few better ones including “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “Live and Let Die,” and “Octopussy.”