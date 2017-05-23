What a horrible night in Manchester. We’re sending all of our good thoughts, love and compassion to the people of Manchester, the survivors and victims of the terrorist explosion that killed 19 people at Manchester Arena.

The nail bombs went off just as Ariana Grande’s show ended. She tweeted later tonight:

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Grande, as innocent a bystander as anyone else in this disaster, has nothing to apologize for. But there’s going to be a whole new level of security at pop and rock shows, not to mention all large public gatherings across the globe. This is not the world we grew up in, that’s for sure. Children and young people are now targets. It’s insanity.

Here’s a link to the ongoing story.