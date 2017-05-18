On Wednesday night the audience at “A Doll’s House Part 2” got a nice surprise: Roseanne Barr was in the house. Roseanne, walking with a cane, and looking a little fragile, was there to see her TV sister Laurie Metcalf, who plays Strindberg’s Nora 15 years after the real play ended.

Soon, Barr and Metcalf will be reunited in the revival of the “Roseanne” TV show on ABC. Taping will start this summer. John Goodman and the original cast members are returning. Why? Money. It’s just about money. There is no reason to revive that show.

Anyway, Metcalf — a serious theater actress– is hedging her bets in case “Roseanne 2.0” doesn’t work out. She will appear next spring back on Broadway with Glenda Jackson in a revival of Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women.” Jackson– who retired from acting some time ago– is back and obviously looking for a Tony Award in 2018.

Metcalf and Barr shared a light and brief repast after the show at Bar Centrale in the Theater District. Also in house: David Schwimmer, with a date, sitting with a large group that included Angela Bassett; Matthew Broderick with friends; Paramount chief Jim Gianopolous with Broadway producer Kevin McCollum; and actress Pam Shaw entertaining pals from Australia including “Anastasia” actress Caroline O’Connor.