When it comes to sex, “American Gods” — the Starz Channel’s divine adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel — pushes the envelope. A lot of shows say that but this one really does. And there are more erect (prosthetic) penises than I’ve ever seen on TV.

Starring Ian McShane as the mysterious Mr. Wednesday and Ricky Whittle in a break-out performance as the just-out-of-prison Shadow Moon, “American Gods” is going to be a monster hit for the cable station.

Oscar and Emmy winner Cloris Leachman, who turns 91 next week, has her first love scene in decades.