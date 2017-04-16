Tell me something I don’t already know: Harry Styles sang a new song on SNL and ripped off a well known lick from Badfinger’s “Baby Blue.” How many songwriters did that take?

It took FIVE apparently to write “Sign of the Times,” a turgid 5 minute ballad that went nowhere on the show. At one point, Harry stepped back from the mic and turned around, yet the falsetto he’d been singing continued.

What did I expect? Something better. Styles and his team have had a long time to work on these songs, on this album. I do hope the Ham-Evans Badfinger estate sues his ass for that lick. How embarrassing.

While we wait for the clips to come up, here’s Badfinger for you kids:



Here’s Harry:

