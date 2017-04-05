Our president, Donald Trump, likes Bill O’Reilly. He defended him today at a press conference. Asked the by the New York Times about O’Reilly’s problems at Fox News– $13 million in settled claims of sexual harassment, new accusations this week– Trump had this to say:

(from the Times):

“I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person,” said Mr. Trump, who during the interview was surrounded at his desk by a half-dozen of his highest-ranking aides, including the economic adviser Gary Cohn and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, along with Vice President Mike Pence.

“I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled,” said Mr. Trump. “Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”