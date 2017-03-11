This is the kind of box office story Hollywood loves.

Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” crosses the $100 million line today. It should finish the weekend at around $105 million. It was made for $4.5 million.

“Get Out” comes from the demonic production company owned by Jason Blum, and his Blumhouse. I knew Jason when he was working for Harvey and Bob Weinstein. He obviously learned a lot.

Blumhouse has its name on series like “Paranormal Activity,” “The Purge,” and “Insidious.” They’re the kings of low budget high quality horror films. This year they’re going to bring back a new “Amityville Horror” film. Next year they’ve gor “Halloween.”

“Get Out” has only been in theatres for two weeks, so they’re just getting started. And sequels are a dead certainty as Peele & Co. have built in many possibilities. Plus Peele says he has ideas for four other movies along the lines of “Get Out.” I’m just wondering if the white audiences are getting the message of the film– especially in the current political environment. But Hollywood will get the message as the money flows in.

And star Daniel Kaluuya? His career is set now. Congrats!