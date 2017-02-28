Get back, honky cat! Elton John and David Furnish raised a record breaking $7 million Sunday night with their annual Oscar bash. The money goes to their EJAF AIDS Foundation. Bravo!

The night was sponsored by BVLGARI, Neuro Drinks and Diana Jenkins, the event featured a five-course dinner prepared by Chef Gordon Ramsay, an exciting live auction, and a special performance by St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

And what a group of guests! For one thing, Sting and Trudie Styler and a lot of their family headed over to the Elton gala after Sting finished his performance on the Oscars. Daughter Kate Sumner (who sings “Amazing Grace” on the new “Logan” commercial), son Giacomo, and daughter Mickey with fiancee Chris Kantrowitz all arrived as well.

There were plenty of other stars, too, starting with of course Bernie Taupin, plus the great Anita Baker, my pal Smokey Robinson and his bw Francis, as well as– to name a few Jeffrey Tambor and Judith Light with Gabby Hoffman from “Transparent,” plus Sharon Stone, Leona Lewis, Freida Pinto, Matthew Morrison, Lea Michele, Tony Goldwyn, Heidi Klum– you get the picture! Elton and David did it again!