EXCLUSIVE

keep refreshing…

Word from the Staples Center is that Adele will perform in the George Michael tribute tonight, possibly singing “Careless Whisper.” This would be in addition to her singing “Hello” or one of her own songs as she heads to possible wins for Best Song, Record, Album and female vocal performance. A Prince tribute should include Alicia Keys.

Adele’s PR has banned all press from Sony’s after party tonight at the Hotel Bel Air. So if she wins, I’ll just rerun my story from a few years ago when she won her Grammy and wouldn’t let anyone into her private room at Morton’s restaurant. That was pretty funny.

Also in Grammy news, most of Prince’s hits have been added to Spotify and other streaming services today. But it’s Warner Music that’s added them. Eventually Prince’s entire catalog will transfer to Universal Music. But still not there is his 1996 number 1 hit “Most Beautiful Girl in the World.” That and many other Prince recordings post 1995 are lost in legal limbo.