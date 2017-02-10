The Beverly Hilton is abuzz, to say the least. Stars are coming and going for rehearsals, and it’s all very hush hush. Was that Maxwell? Someone saw Chance the Rapper. And that was only Thursday. Today even bigger names are coming, and more on Saturday. By the time the doors open to Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammy dinner and show of shows, there should be as many celebrities on stage as there are sitting in the ballroom.

This year Clive and NARAS are honoring the very popular head of BET, Debra Lee. So the buzz is amped up a little bit more, to an “11” as the guys from Spinal Tap might say. The tribute to Lee is the centerpiece of the evening, but Davis will pull from all his contacts after six decades as the premier Music Man in the record biz to put on quite a show. There will be a combination of the newest stars and the greatest classic legacy performers.

Already on the guest list– Neil Diamond. Do you think he’s just going to sit there? (Neil, please do “Holly Holy” or “Solitary Man.” Please….)

Already expected: Apple’s Tim Cook and Eddy Cue, Jane Fonda and producer Richard Perry, Barry Gibb, Brian Grazer, Kaz Hirai, Jimmy Jam, Caitlyn Jenner, Quincy Jones, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, Les Moonves, Mo Ostin, Ryan Seacrest, Ringo Starr, Sly Stone, Joe Walsh, Verdine White (of Earth Wind and Fire), Pharrell Williams, Neil Young & Daryl Hannah and Hans Zimmer.

Plus, of course, Sony’s Doug Morris and Universal’s Lucian Grange, and loquacious NARAS chief Neil Portnow, and the heads of all the record companies. And even more Hollywood stars. And surprises galore.

CAA is throwing a Grammy party somewhere on Saturday night, but really you know– everyone comes to Clive’s, everyone wants to be seen there, and you don’t leave until Mr. Davis bids us goodnight. Which will be just in time to get home and get a little shut eye before the actual Grammys.

PS Clive had a couple hundred celebs over this past Monday night to see his documentary “Soundtrack of Our Lives.” The film is opening the Tribeca Film Festival in April and there will be a superstar show at Radio City. Many who went to Monday’s screening tell me there was a standing ovation and tears. Amazing!