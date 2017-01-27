Big morning at NBC:

“Days of our Lives” is safe because–

Megyn Kelly is taking the 10am hour at NBC. And that means–

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are moving to 9am, to compete with “Live with Kelly.” That’s the time Kathie Lee used to be on with Regis. Remember?

This leaves Tamron Hall and Al Roker out in the cold after taking over the 9am slot when Billy Bush got fired over the Donald Trump bus “Access Hollywood” scandal.

It all works out otherwise. Everyone should be happy. Until the Megyn Kelly show has trouble, with the usual stories about producers coming and going and no knowing what the show is. What is it? A competitor to “The View” and “The Talk”?

Frankly, what NBC should do is make Megyn live with an audience and controversial guests like Phil Donahue used to be. Phil’s show was the go-to spot in the morning, especially when it was a hot news day.

Well, no one asked me. But that’s what it should be!