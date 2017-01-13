It’s a rare day when the soundtrack from a movie is even on the charts. “Saturday Night Fever,” “The Bodyguard,” “Chicago” among the few.

But number 1? That hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Yet here’s the news: “La La Land” is number 1. It’s number 1 on iTunes right now, it’s number 1 on the actual album chart that gets announced this evening for the week ending today.

Plus, “City of Stars,” sung by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is on the top 100 iTunes songs chart.

“La La Land” soundtrack is also the number 1 selling soundtrack on Amazon.com.

And take this news with this addendum: the hit Broadway show “Dear Evan Hansen” will be up for many Tony Awards. The guys who wrote the book and lyrics to that show — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul– wrote the lyrics to the “La La Land” songs. They’re having the biggest year of their lives.