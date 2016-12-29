“Hamilton” just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Last week Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tony winning Pulitzer Prize winning musical took in over $3.3 million. They were up by over $1 million from the prior week. It was their highest week since November 27th, and the biggest week ever for the political rap hip hop sensation.

Broadway is buzzing this Christmas. Josh Groban has surged ticket sales for “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.” Cate Blanchett is selling out her previews in “The Present,” which doesn’t open until January 8th. “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Jersey Boys,” and “Something Rotten” are all pulling in last minute sold crowds before they close shortly.

All the big hits– “Wicked,” “Lion King,” “Book of Mormon”– continue to entertain the masses.

PS This Sunday at 10pm HBO will re-air Carrie Fisher’s “Wishful Drinking.” Not to be missed, a real New Years treat! ;(