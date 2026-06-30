Melania Trump Income for 2025 Was Around $17 Million, Made from Trading on Role as First Lady for Book and Documentary That Were Flops

“Melania,” the documentary for which few saw tickets were sold.

Amazon paid Melania Trump $40 million for the doc, which was panned everywhere. It was a self serving infomercial that couldn’t even be called a film.

In theaters, “Melania” made just $16.5 million worldwide.

Now, according to certified annual federal filings, we learn that Melania earned $10.7 million from the movie.

If this were a real film, bankruptcy would be next.

As it is, Melania probably get three more payments to make that $40 million.

So when our Amazon Prime memberships increase in price, keep this in mind. Someone had to pay for this bribery scheme, and it wasn’t Jeff Bezos, trust me.

Also on Melania’s income form: $6 million from NFTs — worthless coins — and collectibles, like crappy jewelry and nick knacks, and $521,000 for proceeds from her book, which also didn’t sell very well — under 150,000 copies.

By comparison, “Regime Change,” about the horrors of the Trump admin by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, has sold 300,000 copies in its first week.

The movie and the book were all about Melania’s life as First Lady – so she just exploited her public role to make private income.

Dear MAGA, you’ve been fleeced. And you love it.