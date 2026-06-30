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Melania Trump Income for 2025 Was Around $17 Million, Made from Trading on Role as First Lady for Book and Documentary That Were Flops

By Roger Friedman

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“Melania,” the documentary for which few saw tickets were sold.

Amazon paid Melania Trump $40 million for the doc, which was panned everywhere. It was a self serving infomercial that couldn’t even be called a film.

In theaters, “Melania” made just $16.5 million worldwide.

Now, according to certified annual federal filings, we learn that Melania earned $10.7 million from the movie.

If this were a real film, bankruptcy would be next.

As it is, Melania probably get three more payments to make that $40 million.

So when our Amazon Prime memberships increase in price, keep this in mind. Someone had to pay for this bribery scheme, and it wasn’t Jeff Bezos, trust me.

Also on Melania’s income form: $6 million from NFTs — worthless coins — and collectibles, like crappy jewelry and nick knacks, and $521,000 for proceeds from her book, which also didn’t sell very well — under 150,000 copies.

By comparison, “Regime Change,” about the horrors of the Trump admin by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, has sold 300,000 copies in its first week.

The movie and the book were all about Melania’s life as First Lady – so she just exploited her public role to make private income.

Dear MAGA, you’ve been fleeced. And you love it.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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