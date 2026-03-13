Harry Styles’ “Kiss All the Time” Debuts at Number 1 with Strong 425,000 Copies, 32 Year Old Light on Streaming

No surprise really.

Harry Styles’ first album in four years, “Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally” debuts at number 1 today.

“Kiss” sales did show an interesting demographic — heavy on physical product, lighter on streaming.

The album sold a total of 425,000 copies according to hitsdailydouble.com. Of that, 285K were CDs, LPs, or downloads. Streaming produced 139K.

At 32, Harry is selling to an older audience. Who’d a-thunk it?

Styles has struggled selling singles on iTunes, and on Spotify really just the song “American Girls” is doing very well. But the album is number on iTunes and this is just the beginning.

Harry is the musical guest and host tomorrow night on “Saturday Night Live,” which should add to sales. And then he’s got a tour including several residencies. One of them, at Madison Square Garden, comprises 30 dates.

PS Just to make things interesting, Styles has released a video cover of Tears for Fears’ classic, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” So far almost a million views on YouTube in one day. It’s not on the album, either.

Kudos to manager Jeffrey Azoff, son of the famed Irving Azoff. Years ago, when Harry was in One Direction, the Azoffs scooped him up. Harry’s gotten five star treatment, and it’s paid off.