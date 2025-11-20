Thursday, November 20, 2025
UPDATE: Kennedy Center Tickets for Everything, Including Christmas Holiday Shows, Aren’t Selling at All

By Roger Friedman

I told you yesterday that the Kennedy Center’s holiday show, “Noel: jesus is Born!” was a dud at the box office.

This afternoon, there are 1,350 seats available for December 17th. The show is in less than a month.

Indeed, nothing at the Kennedy Center is selling.

Only the main floor is open for Anthony Ross Constanza’s show in the Terrace Theater on November 30th. Half the seats are unsold.

The Kennedy Center’s website said this morning that the December 20th show for the Andrew Deerin Christmas Spectacular are sold out. Suddenly this afternoon it is indeed sold out after showing many available this morning. Mystery.

The Cincinnati Ballet company’s Nutcracker has 700 unsold seats for November 30th, in case you were wondering. The rest of the Nutcracker run is not much better.

Shamrock Tenors: Christmas in Belfast? You have plenty of opportunities.

I could go on and on. Not any part of the holiday program seems to be popular with prospective customers — not even “Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular.”

Donald Trump’s lackey, Richard Grenell, will have a lot to explain if and when they issue and end of the year report, that’s for sure.

