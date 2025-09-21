Mariah’s Media Onslaught Begins Wednesday — She’s Here for It All To Promote New Album and Wants to Everyone to Know Where and When

Mariah Carey is here for it all.

On Tuesday she starts a publicity onslaught to promote her new album, called “Here For It All.”

She’s even Tweeted out her media dates so fans can follow along. The question is, will they buy the album?

“Here for It All” already has two dud singles to its credit. A possible third one, the title tracks, is a ballad that sounds like about ten different songs. That might help it on the radio.

Mariah will celebrate Rosh Hashanah (just kidding) on Wednesday morning with Gayle King. For the second day (again, kidding) she’s with Kelly and Mark Live.

On Friday Mariah will be with Drew Barrymore. Next Monday, the 29th, she lands at the Tonight show. On Tuesday the 30th there are pretaped appearances with Keke Palmer, and Jennifer Hudson. October 1st she finishes up with Andy Cohen on Bravo.

Will she sing on these shows? Who knows? Will she vamp and lip synch? Why not? Will she carry on dramatically and talk about Bugatti cars and diamonds? Let’s hope so.

Right now, “Here for It All” is at number 36 on amazon.com counting advance sales. Mariah has one week to launch the album before Taylor Swift arrives with the British army at Normandy.

Even if this doesn’t work out, Christmas is around the corner. That’s Mariah’s money making season anyway.