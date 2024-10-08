Thursday, October 10, 2024
Auction Notice Posted for Alex Jones’s InfoWars To Begin Paying $1.5 Bil Sandy Hook Judgement

By Roger Friedman

An auction notice has been posted in the Wall Street Journal that should make a lot of people happy.

Alex Jones, of InfoWars fame, will see his whole empire of hate go up in smoke soon. Everything is being sold to satisfy at least part of the $1.5 billion judgement he received for terrorizing the families of the Sandy Hook children and teachers who were murdered.

Jones repeatedly said on InfoWars that the tragic massacre was faked, and that the people involved were “crisis actors.”

But the party is over. The notice for the sealed bid auction has a deadline of November 8th at 2pm central time. Everything is for sale including the archives, and all the websites.

What is Info Wars actually worth? Who would want the archival library of sewage. The whole thing should be deleted in full and destroyed, never to see the light of day again.

As for the websites, url’s, and social media accounts, it’s hard to imagine a bidder reinventing them as something good for society. They should also all be shut down and scrubbed from the internet forever and ever.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column.

