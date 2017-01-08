If you thought Barbra Streisand had fans in Brooklyn, wait til she gets to Long Island.

I can tell you exclusively that Barbra will be among the first performers at the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum, as early as the beginning of May if not sooner in April. Details are being worked out now..

I’m told La Streisand will do two nights, following Billy Joel’s opening on April 5th and subsequent shows that week from Marc Anthony, and from Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey.

Streisand is selling out still, wherever she goes. Her shows last year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn were maxed out in every section.

And here’s something funny I was told about Barbra’s appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles this week, where she did a 90 minute Q&A. When it came time for the driver to pick her up, there was no car and no driver. It turned out she’d sent the driver to famous Greenblatt’s Deli in West Hollywood for a corned beef sandwich. No sprouts for our Barbra! Her heart is forever in New York!