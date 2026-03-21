Savannah Guthrie and Family Post Note of Thanks to Neighbors as Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case is 7 Weeks Old as of Today

Where is Nancy Guthrie?

How is it possible that today marks the 7th week she’s been missing- with no end in sight?

Savannah Guthrie and her family have posted a note of thanks to everyone, especially all the people of Tucson. Maybe not the mayor, who doesn’t acknowledge what happened.

The case has fallen off the headlines as new atrocities and challenges have occurred. Only the Today Show and NBC are keeping Nancy Guthrie in the news. Meanwhile, social media and others not dignified themselves by continuing to hound Savannah’s sister and brother-in-law, as if they’re somehow involved. I can’t imagine how horrible that must have been.

When this case is solved, the people responsible should maximally punished. The cruelty is off the charts.