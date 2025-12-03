“One Battle After Another” Captures National Board of Review, Third Prize This Week, Plus Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Rose Byrne

Surprise! The National Board of Review went back to their old Warner Bros days and gave lots of prizes to “One Battle After Another.” Best Picture, Actor, Director, Supporting Actor.
As usual, their Breakthrough Prize went to a Black actor: Chase Infiniti, from “One Battle.”
Best Actress went to Rose Byrne from A24’s “If I had Legs I’d Kick You” because A24 has to get something big since a member of their exec suite sits on the NBR board. Did you think Jessie Buckley was going to get it?
Breakthrough director also to A24, Eva Victor for “Sorry Baby.”
Listen, it could have been a lot worse. Not much for “Marty Supreme,” which I thought would be the NBR’s big score (also A24). So I reward them for their restraint!
Best Picture: “One Battle After Another”
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Best Actress: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actress: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Best Directorial Debut: Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Breakthrough Performance: Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Best Animated Feature: Arco
Best International Film: It Was Just an Accident
Best Documentary: Cover-Up
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk
TOP FILMS (in alphabetical order)
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
Rental Family
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Wicked: For Good
TOP 5 INTERNATIONAL FILMS (in alphabetical order)
Left-Handed Girl
The Love That Remains
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
TOP 5 DOCUMENTARIES (in alphabetical order)
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Come See Me in the Good Light
My Mom Jayne
Natchez
Orwell: 2+2=5
TOP 10 INDEPENDENT FILMS (in alphabetical order)
The Baltimorons
Bring Her Back
Father Mother Sister Brother
Friendship
Good Boy
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
The Mastermind
Rebuilding
Sorry, Baby
Urchin