Broadway: Bye Bye $27 Mil “Queen of Versailles,” Musical Will Close January 4th After Terrible Reviews Shut Down Box Office

By Roger Friedman

On Broadway, that’s it for “The Queen of Versailles.”

The musical based on a documentary about lavish living starred Kristen Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham.

The show opened last week to negative reviews — except, strangely enough, in The New York Times. Everything else was mixed or very bad.

Including previews, the six weeks “The Queen of Versailles” been playing have yielded about $5 million — not enough to keep going and no advance sales. It costs at least a million dollars a week to keep a show like this going.

The cost of putting on the show in the first place was around a staggering $27 million That money is gone with the wind.

The irony here is that the musical reunited Chenoweth with her “Wicked” composer Stephen Schwartz. As the “Wicked” movie is booming at the box office, the magic they once made could not be re-created.

Broadway is tough right now, so a show without the reviews or advance sales has no chance of survival after the holidays.

As for the New York Times, their review was a head scratcher, and totally out of tune with the consensus. It wasn’t enough to save the show.

Condolences.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

