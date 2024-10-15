Thursday, October 17, 2024
Box Office: “Joker 2” Collapses, Posts First Day Under $1 Million, Down 54% from Sunday

By Roger Friedman

The tragic end of “Joker Folie a Deux” has arrived.

For Warner Bros, these days the box office is a mixed bag. They’re booming with “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” now headed to $300 million.

But “Joker 2” has been a severe disappointment. On Monday, a holiday no less, the Todd Phillips movie fell 54% from Sunday. The total take was just $930,000, the first time the box office lodged less than a million bucks.

The party is over, and “Joker 2” is headed to streaming on October 29th. With just $53 million total, the studio has no choice. The budget was at least $200 million.

Will there be more “Joker” movies? I doubt it. We may see someone play the Joker in a Batman movie. But this will be the end of Joaquin Phoenix’s days tripping the crazy light fantastic.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

