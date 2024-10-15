Box Office: “Joker 2” Collapses, Posts First Day Under $1 Million, Down 54% from Sunday

The tragic end of “Joker Folie a Deux” has arrived.

For Warner Bros, these days the box office is a mixed bag. They’re booming with “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” now headed to $300 million.

But “Joker 2” has been a severe disappointment. On Monday, a holiday no less, the Todd Phillips movie fell 54% from Sunday. The total take was just $930,000, the first time the box office lodged less than a million bucks.

The party is over, and “Joker 2” is headed to streaming on October 29th. With just $53 million total, the studio has no choice. The budget was at least $200 million.

Will there be more “Joker” movies? I doubt it. We may see someone play the Joker in a Batman movie. But this will be the end of Joaquin Phoenix’s days tripping the crazy light fantastic.