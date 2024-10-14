Demented Donald Demands Kamala Cognition Test, Attacks “The Apprentice” Movie as “Disgusting Hatchet Job”

Donald Trump seems more and more demented in every new video. With Maria Bartiromo yesterday, he was slumped over and barely awake.

Nevertheless, Donald is demanding Kamala Harris — who’s bright, lively, and 20 years his junior– get a cognition test. He think she’s out of it.

Donald is so out of it he’s just now attacking the movie, “The Apprentice,” after it flopped over the weekend.

He calls the movie “scum” and attacks the writer, Gabriel Sherman. Trump says he had a great relationship with his wife, Ivana, until she died. That’s why he buried her in a golf course. He doesn’t deny the main accusation of the film, that he sexually abused or raped Ivana, as she once claimed until she was forced to retract the accusation.

As for Harris, he actually says, “Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her…Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions.”

This is called projecting. Harris beat him soundly in their one debate, and continues to flatten Trump in speeches and interviews. She’s very quick, witty, and smart, which obviously frightens him. This is also called Gaslighting. Kamala Harris can talk circles around Donald Trump, whose brain is misfiring as he continues to lie about everything around him.