Thursday, October 17, 2024
Donate
HealthPolitics

Demented Donald Demands Kamala Cognition Test, Attacks “The Apprentice” Movie as “Disgusting Hatchet Job”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Donald Trump seems more and more demented in every new video. With Maria Bartiromo yesterday, he was slumped over and barely awake.

Nevertheless, Donald is demanding Kamala Harris — who’s bright, lively, and 20 years his junior– get a cognition test. He think she’s out of it.

Donald is so out of it he’s just now attacking the movie, “The Apprentice,” after it flopped over the weekend.

He calls the movie “scum” and attacks the writer, Gabriel Sherman. Trump says he had a great relationship with his wife, Ivana, until she died. That’s why he buried her in a golf course. He doesn’t deny the main accusation of the film, that he sexually abused or raped Ivana, as she once claimed until she was forced to retract the accusation.

As for Harris, he actually says, “Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her…Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions.”

This is called projecting. Harris beat him soundly in their one debate, and continues to flatten Trump in speeches and interviews. She’s very quick, witty, and smart, which obviously frightens him. This is also called Gaslighting. Kamala Harris can talk circles around Donald Trump, whose brain is misfiring as he continues to lie about everything around him.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com