Thursday, October 10, 2024
Bob Dylan, Nobel Poet Laureate, Pulitzer Winner, Posts Random X Message from Prague

By Roger Friedman

Has Bob Dylan been hacked?

His Twitter X account just posted a random message about his time in Prague a few days ago.

Bob wrote: “I ran into one of the Buffalo Sabres in the elevator at the Prague hotel. They were in town to play the New Jersey Devils. He invited me to the game but I was performing that night.”

Hmmmm…Bob was playing Prague over the weekend. The Sabres played the New Jersey Devils in the NHL Global Series. So they definitely could have crossed paths.

But what would make the Nobel Laureate Poet and Pulitzer Prize winner announce this event? If he wasn’t hacked, Bob is just having fun with us. And did we know he had access to a Twitter account?

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

