Bob Dylan, Nobel Poet Laureate, Pulitzer Winner, Posts Random X Message from Prague

Has Bob Dylan been hacked?

His Twitter X account just posted a random message about his time in Prague a few days ago.

Bob wrote: “I ran into one of the Buffalo Sabres in the elevator at the Prague hotel. They were in town to play the New Jersey Devils. He invited me to the game but I was performing that night.”

Hmmmm…Bob was playing Prague over the weekend. The Sabres played the New Jersey Devils in the NHL Global Series. So they definitely could have crossed paths.

But what would make the Nobel Laureate Poet and Pulitzer Prize winner announce this event? If he wasn’t hacked, Bob is just having fun with us. And did we know he had access to a Twitter account?