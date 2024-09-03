UPDATE Exclusive: Anti-Trump Film “The Apprentice” Will Get 2,000 Screen Launch on October 11th with Full Hollywood Ballyhoo

“The Apprentice” is a hot button film coming in October. Sebastian Stan plays Donald Trump as a callous young billionaire. Jeremy Strong plays Roy Cohn, aka the Devil, Trump’s mentor in hate.

It’s a real story.

I’ve confirmed exclusively that The Apprentice” is set for release October 11th by Briarcliff Entertainment. It’s going into 2,000 theaters. It will have all the ballyhoo of a major release, with a big premiere and lots of publicity for the stars.

Separate from the release, a Kickstarter campaign. went live today to raise $100,000 to help get the film promoted. I’m told this is unnecessary, but in the indie film world, no one’s going to turn it down.

Topical movies are hard to promote because the news is constantly changing.

In 2008 there was a hub bub about a docudrama called “Death of a President,” about a fictitious assassination of George W. Bush. Plenty of publicity, but in the end it fizzled. I can think of several more “outrageous” films that carried buzz but no bite. Hopefully, “The Apprentice” will carry enough weight to overcome that situation.

PS The title is clever. It’s a reference to Trump being Cohn’s apprentice, and then having a TV show called “The Apprentice.”

to be continued…