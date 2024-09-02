Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Donate
Uncategorized

amfAR Venice Gala Scrapes for Celebs: No Brad Pitt, No George Clooney, No Julianne Moore, No Angelina Jolie

By Roger Friedman

Share

Sunday brought the amFAR travesty to the Venice Film Festival.

amFAR, whose purpose and finances have been questioned over and over, had trouble getting celebrities.

None of the A listers who have attended the filmbu fest came to amFAR. Not George Clooney, not Brad Pitt, or Julianne Moore, or Angelina Jolie or anyone.

amFAR honored Richard Gere, which was nice. But the best musical guest they could get was Rumer Willis, who’s not exactly Cher or Kylie Minoqgue. (Rumer is a good singer, but she’s not A or B List.)

Eva Longoria, Kate Beckinsale and Zac Efron made the scene. They are probably unaware or don’t care that amFAR has been taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival.

Red Sea says they have nothing to do with the Saudi royal family or government, but to believe that exhibits a level of naivete left to small third world tribes. The Red Sea Film Festival is using the royal family’s money to sink its claws wherever it can.

This is the same Saudi family that chopped Jamal Khashoggi into little pieces, that hates gays and women and curtails most civil rights.

Publicists for the celebrities that didn’t go to amFAR will tell you it was “scheduling.” But they know what’s up. Gere and Longoria, at least, should be smarter than that. Gere, especially, considering his heroic efforts for Tibet.

amFAR has sunk lower than Venice itself.

Exclusive: amFAR AIDS Foundation Cut 2022 Grants to Hospitals, Patients, Researchers by 46%, But Salaries Rose, CEO Paid $600K

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com