Sabrina Carpenter Finally Has a Number 1 Album After 9 Years, 6 Albums Thanks to Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter was almost a “never was” at age 25.

She released five albums beginning in 2015. None of them was a hit. Nothing. Frusrtating, right?

Then she got tapped to open Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The result? Her “Short n Sweet” album debuts this week at number 1 with 600,000 copies sold.

The album is produced in part by Grammy winner Jack Antonoff, who, of course, produces Swift and Lana del Rey, among others.

Not bad!

“Short n Sweet” already has a bunch of hit singles. The album and the songs are headed to the Grammys this winter. The only category Sabrina’s not eligible for is Best New Artist unless the Grammy committees decide to forget the other five albums. (They might, you never know.)

The Taylor Swift Effect is not new. Gracie Abrams, who opened for Swift before Carpenter, also scored a hit album this year. She is eligible for Best New Artist.

The Grammys are going to be a Ladies Night this season. Swift, Carpenter, and Abrams (sounds like a law firm) will be joined by Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Chappell Roan, plus Lady Gaga’s single with Bruno Mars, at least.

As for the guys: Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, Kendrick Lamar, and Shaboozey — who was launched by Beyonce — are in the lead.

The other great category will be Best Rock Album. Both the Rolling Stones and Green Day had highly praised releases this year. Paul McCartney’s “One Hand Clapping” must be there, too. The Stones album is so good it should be in the general Album of the Year category.