Trump Vows Legal Action Against Cannes Film Depicting Rape of Ivana: “Malicious defamation…garbage…pure fiction”

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump’s comms director has issued a promise of legal action against the filmmakers involved in “The Apprentice.”

The film about Trump, ex wife Ivana, and Roy Cohn premiered today in Cannes to a long standing ovation. Sebastian Stan plays Trump, Maria Bakalova is Ivana, and Jeremy Strong is Cohn.

The film shows Trump raping Ivana during their marriage. It also reveals Cohn grooming him to become a celebrity — with plastic surgery, hair transplants, and so on.

The movie, from director, Ali Abbasi, has turned into the talk of the festival. Producers are looking for a distributor. It will have to be a company that won’t mind a lawsuit from a former US president currently standing trial for fraud.

That may not be easy. One of the movie’s investors, billionaire Dan Snyder, is reportedly angry that “The Apprentice” isn’t the one he put money in. Snyder, a huge Republican and Trump donor, has a film investment company that will have a say in how the movie is sold.

Here’s the statement:

According to Variety the rape scene is described:

“Ivana playfully presents a book to her husband about the merits of a female orgasm. But the interaction between the two turns dark quickly, as an uninterested Trump tells his wife that he is no longer attracted to her. They argue, and then Trump throws her to the ground. As he angrily thrusts himself into her, an icy Trump sneers: “Is that your G spot? Did I find it?”

