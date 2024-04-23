Donald Trump Calls NYTimes Reporter Names, Complains About Too Much Courthouse Security, Lies About Supporters

Donald Trump has made up a new schoolyard name for his old friend Maggie Haberman.

In a post this afternoon he referred to her as “Maggot” and attacked the police for having too much security around the courthouse at 100 Centre St in Lower Manhattan.

Trump wants all the stanchions removed so his followers can stage an insurrection.

Unfortunately, only one or two of his fans show up daily. Not even his own family will accompany him. No sign of any children, or his wife. or even a friend. Where he’s got the idea that “thousands of people were turned away” is just in his addled mind.

Trump wrote:

“Thousands of people were turned away from the Courthouse in Lower Manhattan by steel stanchions and police, literally blocks from the tiny side door from where I enter and leave. It is an armed camp to keep people away. Maggot Hagerman of The Failing New York Times, falsely reported that I was disappointed with the crowds. No, I’m disappointed with Maggot, and her lack of writing skill, and that some of these many police aren’t being sent to Columbia and NYU to keep the schools open and the students safe. The Legal Scholars call the case a Scam that should never have been brought. I call it Election Interference and a personal hit job by a conflicted and corrupt Judge who shouldn’t be allowed to preside over this Political Hoax. New York Justice is being reduced to ashes, and the World is breathlessly watching. Hopefully, Appellate Courts can save it, and all of the companies that are fleeing to other jurisdictions. They can no longer take a chance on New York Justice!”