Cannes Adds Animated Holocaust Film from “The Artist” Director, and Oliver Stone Doc About Former Brazilian President

The Cannes Film Festival has added a few movies to its schedule.

The two most important ones for us are from Oliver Stone, and from Michael Hazanavicius, Oscar winning director of “The Artist.”

Stone’s film is a documentary called “Lula,” about former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula is now the head of the G20. When Stone followed him to Cuba to film him for the doc, Lula got COVID. This man is a big player in South America. Looking forward to this one.

Hazanavicius’s film is called “The Most Precious of Cargoes” and it’s animated. Since all the acclaim for “The Artist,” this director has struggled to make a good follow up. This should be it, a Holocaust film with music by Alexandre Desplat. Narration is by Jean-Louis Trintignant.

The story? “During World War II a French Jewish family is deported to Auschwitz. On the train to the death camp, in a desperate gesture, the father throws one of his twins out into the snow, where he’s discovered by a childless Polish couple.”

In competition, this one could be a surprise success.