Elton John Oscar Party Raises $10.8 Mil for AIDS with Sharon Stone, Danny DeVito, Smokey Robinson, Heidi Klum Among Guests

Elton John and David Furnish raised a whopping $10.8 million last night for AIDS research and support at their annual Oscar dinner. Wow!

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Tiffany Haddish, were the co-hosts at the famed series of tents set up on San Vicente Boulevard.

The starry night included an electric performance by Gabriels, who performed a full set, including “Love and Hate in a Different Time,” “Angels & Queens,” and “Great Wind.” The A-list guests were also treated to Gabriels and Sir Elton himself closing with the hit, “Are You Ready For Love,” reminiscent of their surprise Glastonbury performance.

Those A listers included Smokey, Avril Lavigne, Benson Boone (the number 1 music star of the moment) plus Valerie Bertinelli and son Wolf van Halen, Rhea Pearlman, Donatella Versace, Alicia Silverstone, Billy Eichner, Cara Jade Myers, Christian Sariano, Brandi Carlile, Tim Allen, Patricia Arquette, Orville Peck, Sophia Bush, Julianne Hough, Zoe Lister-Jones, Daphne Guinness, Zooey Deschanel, Melanie Lynskey, Elizabeth Hurley, Joseph Lee, Alexis Bledel, Toni Braxton, Colton Haynes, and Eric McCormack — to name a few!

There was a not so silent auction, too– because Elton played an impromptu bit of “Tiny Dancer” on a Yamaha piano signed by him and bedazzled in crystals by Nyenyezi. It sold for $360,000!

PS Don’t forget– The EJAF Oscar party only exists to raise money for this incredible cause — unlike Vanity Fair, which is just to advertise their diminished publication!