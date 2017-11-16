Johnny Depp must really want Disney to dump him from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.

He’s starring in an X rated Marilyn Manson music video that features an orgy and a three way romp. In this video, Johnny is no Lone Ranger.

This should pretty much preclude Depp’s continuing with Disney in family films– or even Willy Wonka or Alice in Wonderland films.

“Mommy, isn’t that—-?”

“Dear, come away from the TV please.” Catch the action starting around 3:30. Ypu’ll notice Johnny has a tattoo of daughter Lily Rose’s name on his chest, plainly seen as pursues the sexual adventure. She must be so proud.