Home Movies Box Office: Hollywood Branding Works as 6 of the Top 10 Movies...

by -
0 64

People like brands. Hollywood knows that. So six of the top 10 movies this weekend were tie-ins to prior movies or books.

Despite having terrible reviews, “Daddy’s Home 2” took in $30 million this weekend according to estimates. The original movie opened two years ago to a $38 million weekend.

Even though it’s said to be boring beyond belief, the new version of “Murder on the Orient Express” did $28 million. It’s nowhere as good as the 1974 version, but it’s a title people know.

“Thor” is still number 1 after three weeks (it’s not garbage but it is a comic book). “Thor” is part of the Marvel series of films that now gluts all-time charts.

“Bad Mom’s Christmas” also held up in the number 4 spot. (It’s probably garbage but I want to see it. On a plane.) It’s the sequel to “Bad Moms.” “Bad Moms Mother’s Day” has to be next.

The number 6 movie is Tyler Perry’s latest Halloween Madea movie. There are a lot of Madea movies.

Number 8 is “Blade Runner 2049,” not a hit but hanging in there. “2049” is a pale follow up to the 1985 original, but the name is well known.

Even as we speak, more reboots, revivals, new takes, sequels, three-quels are being prepared. Disney has just announced a new “Star Wars” trilogy after the current one is done. “Star Trek” is on CBS All Access and will likely return as a movie. And so on and so forth. Next spring comes the fourth ever “A Star is Born” movie, with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. It won’t be the last.

Similar articles
Music
0 54

by -
Movies
0 348

by -

Leave a Reply

Print This Post Print This Post
©