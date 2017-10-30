Overnight, Kevin Spacey issued a statement about Anthony Rapp’s recollection of being molested by the Oscar winner at age 14. Spacey also came out as gay– probably the worst kept secret in the history of Hollywood. But now Spacey has a bigger problem as his critics say he’s equating the attack with being gay. The internet is going crazy.

First, Spacey’s statement:





I’m filing this at 7am. Things are going to get worse very quickly this morning, I assure you. Twitter and Facebook are blazing with denouncements of Spacey not because he’s gay but because he used his announcement as a shield against Rapp’s story.

Meanwhile, Rapp has issued his own statement on Twitter, saying the BuzzFeed story contains everything he has to say.