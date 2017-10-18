The second full week of “Springsteen on Broadway” brought a box office surprise.

Even with crazy secondary market prices– thousands of dollars on Stubhub, for example– the show took a big hit in the pocket book/

Second week grosses fell by a whopping $407,000– from $2.3 million to $1.9 million. The average ticket price– official sales prices not secondary market– fell from $496 to $400. Whoops!

Bruce is getting rave reviews, and the show is terrific. But maybe fans are starting to resent the high prices. Last week’s till took in Thursday’s reviews, too, which means the accolades didn’t have a significant effect on sales.