I love Norman Lear. The creator of “All in the Family” and so many important shows has always stood for the right things. He created People for the American Way. Now he kneels for the right thing on Twitter. God bless him. He’ll be given a Kennedy Center honor in December, too.

As a combat vet, I fought Nazis ofWWII. Today I #takeaknee, once more, in solidarity w/my brothers&sisters still fighting 4 equality&justice pic.twitter.com/cmFbIju4SY — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) September 27, 2017