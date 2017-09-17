Now we know why Kevin Hart was laying low last Saturday and didn’t come to Toronto for the premiere of “The Upside.” The downside is he implies on Instagram that he’s being blackmailed over an extramarital affair. His wife is pregnant, too. Bad timing. He writes: “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.”

A really fast talker, let’s hope Kevin can talk himself out of this one. Yikes. The picture I added is from Kevin’s Instagram account, taken over Labor Day weekend. I think that says it all.