This is Part 2 to my story from this morning. Bernadette Peters is taking over as the title character in “Hello, Dolly!” when Bette Midler leaves on January 14th.

Good for producer Scott Rudin. Peters is the consummate performer. She’ll be a terrific Dolly Levi. It’s unclear whether David Hyde Pierce is sticking around as Horace vanderGelder, but I bet he is. He and Peters will make a good pairing.

With Peters in, at least prices will come down. She said in a statement: Ms. Peters said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to continue in the tradition of the incomparable Bette Midler, Carol Channing, and all of the other wonderful actresses who have played Dolly Levi, and I look forward to joining this wonderful company at the Shubert.”

Also unclear– what happens to Donna Murphy, so good and such a soldier filling in for Bette on Tuesdays and all this and matinees and days when the Divine Miss M isn’t around.