Super Bowl 2018 Wants Justin Timberlake, Jay Z for Half Time in Minneapolis
It’s true. I’ve confirmed that the NFL has settled on acts for Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. The top choices are Justin Timberlake and Jay Z, who come as a package and kind of Abbott and Costello of rap and pop. They’re like the perfect combo, too: Good friends who’s collaborated together in the past.
Of course, Justin will be on the verge of releasing a new album containing his massive hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” Jay Z will be on tour for his “4:44” hit album. Each of them have been ignored by the Grammys in the past, so they have that in common, too.
Expect the announcement soon. There’s a another big asset here too: Jimmy Fallon is on NBC, NBC will broadcast the game. So expect lots of tie ins with Justin and Jimmy– maybe even Jimmy in Justin’s act. It’s a win win for everyone.