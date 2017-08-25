Taylor Swift is back. Her first new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” is dark. It’s pretty clearly about ex boyfriend Calvin Harris. She is really mad. If I were Tom Hiddleston, I’d get into Loki mode and brace himself.



“The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she’s dead.”

Eeeeeee.

Already number on iTunes after 42 minutes. And already being used as a marketing tool for ABC’s Thursday night line up. Taylor’s publicist has re-tweeted promos for “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “How to Get Away with Murder” using the song.



Talk about marketing. There is no room for failure here. We’re going to hear this song non stop in different media 24/7. OMG.



